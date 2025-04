news

Phone stolen from bus stop bench

April 24, 2025 at 12:44 pm

A mobile phone has been stolen from Kirkwall Travel Centre, according to police in Kirkwall.

Officers are appealing for information about the disappearance of the device from the bench at the number two bus stop. The incident occurred around 12pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information is requested by officers to get in touch and call 101 quoting CR/0162409/25

