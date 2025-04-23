news

In this week’s The Orcadian

April 23, 2025 at 3:28 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Could an extra eye on the streets help curb menacing behaviour from some of Orkney’s teens?

This is the question posed on the front page this week, as concerns over a lack of care and supervision have reared their head in the wake of an alleged attack on a rough sleeper by a group of youths.

A resident, who claims to have witnessed the group harassing and throwing “fun snap” explosives at the apparently homeless man, took to social media after struggling to get a hold of police.

Plot thickens on Harray sites.

Island Games community champions crowned.

Private meeting on senior jobs at School Place.

Was OHAC spending out of control? Damning audit details revealed.

SSEN to meet street pastors about substation workforce concerns.

Blues Festival ready for ‘biggest one yet.’

Stromness home to feature in national competition.

International hand for bag the bruckers.

Revamp for ORIC extension plans.

Tower farms and cover crops to be trialled by college.

Sitchel set for marathon after six-week African adventure.

