Community champions for Island Games medal role revealed

April 23, 2025 at 9:50 am

The identities of 60 community champions who will present medals to winning athletes at the Orkney Island Games have been revealed.

A diverse range of individuals, whose dedication, generosity, and community spirit have made Orkney a better place to live, work, and thrive, have been celebrated and recognised by being invited to play a leading role at July’s games.

The community champions selected to award medals at the games are: Anna Johnston; Rueben Johnston; John Copland; Douglas Slater; Robbie Norquoy; Nigel Thomson; Jim Rosie; Moya Nelson; Irving Norquoy; Esther Slater; Hilary Rendall; Neil Mackinnon; Elaine Gray; Vera Butler; Ida Alexander; Drew Kennedy; Anne Stewart; Megan Clouston; Debbie Delday; Marlyn Firth; Ray Kemp; Jockie Wood; Ruth Williams; Norman McLennan; Gavin Cullen; Glen McLellan; Katie Coward; Brian Lanni; John Davidson; Norman Brass; Karen Boswarva; James Burgon; Lewis Burgon; Rosie Stewart; Melvin Wick; Morgan Harcus; Phyllis Brown; Ken Amer; Joanna Sutherland; Annie Manson; Ivan Rendall; Rose Rendall; Teresa Probert; Karin Spence; Moira Budge; Kirsten Leonard; Doris Leonard; Karen Groat; Betty Stanger; Kinlay Francis; Naomi Bremner; Moira Nicolson; Karen Scott; Willie Stewart; Douglas Montgomery; Karen Esson; Marty Flett; Davie Flett.

Bev Clubley, head of ceremonies, said: “Community truly is at the heart of Orkney.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of nominations we received and the incredible calibre of those put forward.

“The stories we heard about the dedication, kindness, and selflessness of people across Orkney were nothing short of inspiring.

“Every single person named a Community Champion is incredibly deserving of recognition.”

