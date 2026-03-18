Picky Centre update to be issued as flood recovery work continues

Customers are set to learn next week if facilities at The Pickaquoy Centre are ready to reopen after a plant room flood in January.

Significant damage was caused by the mechanical failure, leading to failures in plant equipment, including heating and ventilation systems, pool circulation and electrical supplies.

This has resulted in the closure of a large part of the sport and leisure centre, including the squash courts and swimming pool, as contractors work to repair the damage.

In a February update, the centre was to remain shut until at least the end of March, amid a warning that the repairs were not a “quick fix”.

The news comes as charges at The Pickaquoy Centre are set to rise by ten per cent from April 1, as the centre grapples with a reduction in core funding and rising operating costs.

However, ActiveLife membership prices will remain frozen until such a time that flood-hit services come back on line.

In an update to customers on their website, James Linklater, The Pickaquoy Centre Trust’s managing director, said that the current financial climate had again resulted in a reduction in core funding for the year ahead, as was the case the previous year.

This, in addition to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, have combined to drive up the cost of operating the centre, said Mr Linklater.

However, current opening hours shall be maintained, which he was pleased to announce given the budgetary pressures the centre faces.

Mr Linklater said: “We understand that all in society are dealing with their own individual challenges, but we hope that our customers continue to see the value in our services and agree, that we, in Orkney, are very lucky to have the facilities we have across our community.

“The trust will endeavour to find additional external funding where possible, with the aim of enhancing the facilities on offer and as such, we hope to begin the construction of a new mountain bike trail this spring. Watch our socials over the coming months to see the progress.”