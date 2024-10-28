featured news

Attempted murder accused released on bail

October 28, 2024 at 4:20 pm

A 29-year-old man has been granted bail, after appearing at Inverness Sheriff Court for a full committal hearing today.

Orkney resident Kyle Christie made no plea when he appeared by video-link from Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

He faces charges of:

Threatening and abusive behaviour.

Assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life, and attempted murder.

Assault to injury and danger of life.

Christie’s next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.

Last Friday, October 25, Kirkwall resident Oscar Mayo, 22, appeared for a full committal hearing, facing the same charges. He made no plea, and was remanded in custody.

Share this:

Tweet

