Attempted murder accused released on bail
A 29-year-old man has been granted bail, after appearing at Inverness Sheriff Court for a full committal hearing today.
Orkney resident Kyle Christie made no plea when he appeared by video-link from Kirkwall Sheriff Court.
He faces charges of:
- Threatening and abusive behaviour.
- Assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life, and attempted murder.
- Assault to injury and danger of life.
Christie’s next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.
Last Friday, October 25, Kirkwall resident Oscar Mayo, 22, appeared for a full committal hearing, facing the same charges. He made no plea, and was remanded in custody.