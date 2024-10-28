×

Attempted murder accused released on bail

A 29-year-old man has been granted bail, after appearing at Inverness Sheriff Court for a full committal hearing today.

Orkney resident Kyle Christie made no plea when he appeared by video-link from Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

He faces charges of:

  • Threatening and abusive behaviour.
  • Assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life, and attempted murder.
  • Assault to injury and danger of life.

Christie’s next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.

Last Friday, October 25, Kirkwall resident Oscar Mayo, 22, appeared for a full committal hearing, facing the same charges. He made no plea, and was remanded in custody.