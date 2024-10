featured news

Witnesses to livestock worrying sought by police

October 28, 2024 at 9:51 am

An alleged incident of livestock worrying involving an unsupervised dog is under investigation by Kirkwall police.

Officers say this occurred between 7am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, at a farm near The Foveran restaurant on the A964, in St Ola.

Members of the public with any information regarding these events are asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station.

Share this:

Tweet