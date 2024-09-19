featured news

Belfast and Manchester added to Kirkwall’s flight schedule

September 19, 2024 at 3:26 pm

Luck is in for Orcadians planning a break to Belfast or Manchester, as Loganair adds two destinations to its same-plane services from Kirkwall.

Building on its successful same-plane route to London Heathrow, the airline will now offer services to Belfast and Manchester via Inverness, with no need to switch planes.

Starting next year, two weekday departures will operate from Kirkwall to Belfast City, alongside a Sunday departure from Belfast to Kirkall. A Sunday flight from Kirkwall to Manchester will also begin, alongside three weekday flights from Manchester to Kirkwall.

Chief commercial officer at Loganair, Luke Lovegrove, said: “We’re thrilled to launch new services connecting Shetland and Orkney with Manchester and Belfast on one-plane services that provide convenient routes between the bustling cities and remote Scottish islands.

“We’re committed to providing reliable connectivity across our network and it’s fantastic to be able to enhance travel options for the communities in which we operate.”

Share this:

Tweet

