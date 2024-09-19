featured news

Say cheese! Distinctive Tuk-Tuk set to end Children in Need fundraiser in Orkney

September 19, 2024 at 12:05 pm

A bright yellow Tuk-Tuk sporting a giant wedge of cheese on the roof will soon arrive in Orkney, marking the end of an epic charity fundraising journey.

The founders of a Devon-based cheese and butter business, Millbrook Dairy, are currently in the midst of a 1,300-mile journey, from Devon to Orkney, as they raise money for BBC Children in Need.

David Evans and Kevin Beer have finally reached Scotland, and are now in their eighth day, raising close to £20,000 so far.

During their journey, the pair are visiting over 28 major UK cheese producers in England, Wales and Scotland along the way.

They intend to finish up at the headquarters of Orkney Cheese, in Kirkwall.

Their fundraising page can be found here.

Share this:

Tweet

