Dangerous driving prompts appeal for witnesses

September 19, 2024 at 9:36 am

Police officers at Kirkwall Police station are asking members of the public to come forward if they have information regarding dangerous driving on the Orphir to Kirkwall road on Monday afternoon.

Enquiries are being made into an offence when the a driver of a red Honda HRV narrowly avoided impact with an oncoming vehicle while completing an overtake.

The incident occurred around 3.15pm, Monday September 16, 2024, on the A964.

Anyone with any information regarding these events and/or dashboard camera footage are urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station on 0141 308 1070.

