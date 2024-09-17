featured news

Verbal abuse and vandalism at travel centre — again

Kirkwall’s Travel Centre could be subject to early closures again if ongoing issues around anti-social behaviour are not resolved.

A series of complaints have been received by members of the public, left feeling intimidated by the rowdy and inappropriate behaviour of others, including instances of verbal abuse towards staff working in the centre and vandalism.

This has included repeated setting off of the fire alarm requiring a call out to contractors to reset the system.

There has been an increase in the number of complaints and concerns raised from staff and users of the building over the past few weeks, resulting in the need for action to be taken.

CCTV footage of specific incidents is now being studied by Police Scotland to identify the individuals responsible and it will continue to be monitored.

Additional police patrols have also been requested.

