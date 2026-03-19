Broadband blackout has ‘exposed the vulnerability of connectivity in the islands’

A broadband blackout affecting 500 homes and businesses in the North Isles has “exposed the vulnerability of connectivity in the islands” according Orkney MSP Liam McArthur.

Now in its fourth day, the outage has resulted from a broken subsea cable between Evie and Westray.

BT has confirmed that it is sending an emergency response team to Orkney, and that a specialist cable ship will be required to fix the damage.

Meanwhile, The Orcadian has heard further reports of the efforts being made by community development trusts and similar organisations to ensure that residents, particularly those who are vulnerable, get the support they need.

Stronsay resident Shani Fox-Hall has travelled into Kirkwall today in order to be able to access internet for her work as a consultant. She told the newspaper that many others who work remotely have found themselves unable to clock in, and that home-based businesses relying on broadband are also struggling.

“The current situation has highlighted how dependant this has become on a single connection and how easily work and responsibilities can be disrupted,” she said, adding that those living alone are also bearing the brunt of connectivity issues.

“While not critical, many residents now rely on fibre for television and entertainment which for some — particularly those living alone — is an important source of comfort.

“Equally important is the ability to stay in touch with friends and family via phone or internet, and both of these have been affected for many.

“Not everyone has access to mobile phone with hotspot capability and, where they do, connectivity can vary significantly depending on proximity to a mast and location on the island.”

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has been working hard these past few days to keep residents in the loop, pressing network and infrastructure providers for updates.

“I have been in frequent contact with Openreach and broadband providers in recent days, and I understand that the BT Emergency Response Team is due to arrive in Orkney on March 20,” he said.

“With the repair unlikely to be completed for a number of days, providers must work at pace to ensure that backups are in place for local people and businesses reliant on connection for work and other essential services.

“More generally, islanders should be able to expect that providers are proactive in keeping people updated and take steps to mitigate the impact of faults such as this.

“I will continue to push for this in the coming days and until this fault is resolved. However, it is already clear that lessons will need to be learned.”