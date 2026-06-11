Man jailed after assaults on two women

A Deerness man has been jailed after sexually assaulting and endangering the lives of two women.

Joe Drever, 25, was sentenced to four years behind bars on Thursday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A jury trial in May found him guilty of three charges involving two women.

Lord Harrower told Drever that his crimes had left a sustained and lasting impact on his victims.

A victim impact statement submitted by both women detailed the physical and emotional trauma perpetrated on them by Drever.

The offences took place at addresses in Kirkwall between February and July, 2023.

“Notwithstanding your relative youth and immaturity, I would still assess your culpability as high, particularly in circumstances where you carried out this type of attack on different women,” Lord Harrower said.

“I accept, however, that the sentence I impose should be less that it would have been were I sentencing an older person for the same or similar offences.

“So far as harm is concerned, each woman sustained bruising. Each has lodged a victim impact statement in which they describe the physical and emotional trauma that you inflicted upon them in their own homes.

“Your offending has had psychological consequences for both of them in addition to consequences for their employment and prospects.

“You are a young man with no previous convictions, and I have taken account of everything said by Ms Connor and in the character references submitted on your behalf.

“However, standing the serious nature of these offences, there is no alternative to a significant prison sentence.”

Drever was also made the subject of non-harassment orders in respect of both women indefinitely. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.