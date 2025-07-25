news

Carers Conference to return this winter

July 25, 2025 at 4:12 pm

It has been confirmed a much-anticipated second Carers Conference will take place in Orkney later this year.

It follows on from a very well attended and successful gathering for the county’s unpaid carers in 2023, believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

This time round, it’s hoped the conference will help bring carers up to speed on support available to them including the Scottish Government’s carer support payment and time to live fund, and provide opportunity for new friendships with fellow carers.

The organisers are also keen that the event increase awareness in the community about the importance of unpaid carers, the support available to them, and why somebody might be considered a carer.

The conference will be held on November 27 at The Pickaquoy Centre.

