Charlotte the Clydesdale claims champion spot in the ‘Hope

August 7, 2024 at 4:56 pm

Charlotte the Clydesdale reigned Champion of the Yard at this year’s ‘Hope Show.

The nine-year-old mare belongs to John Taylor of Aikers and was handled by Kelly Budge.

Reserve Champion of the Yard is an 11-year-old Charolais cow, Dounrey Izzy, shown by V. Taylor & Sons, Hall of Herston.

See full coverage, including results and photographs, in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.



