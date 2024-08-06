featured news

Show week heads to Shapinsay

August 6, 2024 at 10:27 am

It’s Tuesday of Show Week, and that means it’s time for the annual Shapinsay Show.

Hundreds of folk are expected to travel from the Mainland to Shapinsay for the exhibition of cattle, sheep, horses, poultry and more.

Keep an eye on The Orcadian’s social media for updates from today‘s show. Full coverage in next week’s newspaper.

For full coverage and results of the agricultural and industrial shows in Sanday and the East Mainland, pick up your copy of this week’s The Orcadian from Wednesday afternoon.

