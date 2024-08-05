featured news

Volunteer numbers soar close to target for Island Games

August 5, 2024 at 2:42 pm

The organisers of the Orkney 2025 International Island Games have hailed an overwhelming boom of support as over 600 volunteers have signed up to join the upcoming event.

With the games less than a year away, preparations are in full swing, and volunteers are encouraging others to join them in signing up to keep the momentum going.

The Orkney 2025 International Island Games will bring together over 2,000 competitors and officials from 24 islands to compete in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, lawn bowls, sailing, squash, swimming, and triathlon.

Volunteers will play a crucial role in ensuring the historic event’s success, and the public is invited to join the growing team before applications close on September 12, 2024.

Volunteer roles include assisting in sporting events, helping with logistics, providing information to visitors, and supporting media and communications efforts.

With numbers already totalling over 600 confirmed participants, there are still places available and a need for those interested in playing a pivotal role in the occasion.

Confirmed volunteers are mustering up further support by sharing their experience and advice, aiming to encourage those still deciding to submit their applications and get involved.

