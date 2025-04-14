featured news

Cheers! Community takeover for Rousay’s Taversoe

April 14, 2025 at 4:54 pm

The sun shone over Rousay, last Saturday, as the island celebrated the reopening of the Taversoe Hotel under community ownership.

Bought with cash awarded to the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust from the Scottish Land Fund, the hotel has undergone some TLC since closing last October. It will be run under a tenancy, in an enterprise which aims to offer part-time work for residents and the opportunity of an extended stay for visitors.

Officially open from May 1, islanders enjoyed a first look around the pub and hotel, which will be run by Rachel McGill and Bill Brown.

Read more about the development in The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.

