Chinese shipyard set to build freight flex vessels

Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd (GSI) is set to be awarded a contract to build two new freight flex vessels serving Orkney, Shetland and Aberdeen.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has, this Tuesday, declared its intention to award the contract to the Chinese company, subsequent to a ten-day standstill period.

The 140m freight flex ferries will replace the Helliar and Hildasay on the service operated by Serco NorthLink Ferries. They are set to provide extra freight capacity and capability for quicker crossings on the routes, and will have the flexibility to allow space for up to 200 passengers to travel at peak periods.

More in this week’s The Orcadian, available first online from Wednesday at 6am — and in shops from Wednesday afternoon.