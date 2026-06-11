Community organisations to vacate Bridge Street

Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO) and Victim Support Scotland are set to vacate their Bridge Street premises from June 22.

The news comes amid longterm plans for a new Community Hub on Junction Road, and changes for the Anchor Buildings on Bridge Street.

VAO and Victim Support Scotland will begin working remotely for a period before moving into temporary accommodation, while Orkney Citizens Advice Bureau will remain at Anchor Buildings for the time being.

It is understood that three Kirkwall shops will soon find a new home within the Anchor Buildings, with Grooves Toys, Grooves Records, and Adorn all set to make the move to Bridge Street.

During the remote working period for VAO and Victim Support Scotland, email addresses will remain the same. Victim Support Scotland can be reach on 01856 871965, and VAO on 872897.

“This is an important step forward,” said VAO chief executive Morven Brooks.

“Remote working and the move to temporary accommodation are short-term changes, but they allow us to progress a much longer-term aim: creating a shared Community Hub that supports local organisations and makes it easier for people in Orkney to access help when they need it.

“We recognise that any move brings uncertainty, particularly for organisations delivering important frontline services. Our focus is on keeping disruption as low as possible, supporting tenants and partners through the transition, and continuing to work towards a shared space that will benefit Orkney for the long term.”

VAO hopes to be in the position to share more information very soon about the temporary accommodation, which is expected to be in place for around 12–18 months.

Orkney Citizens Advice Bureau will remain at Anchor Buildings for the time being and can be accessed through the main front door, currently the VAO main door.

Alison Gunn, manager of Orkney Citizens Advice Bureau, is looking forward to the completion of the new Community Hub.

“Orkney CAB is delighted to be moving to the new Hub, a development that will enable us to provide an enhanced service for our clients and an improved working environment for our staff and volunteers,” she said.

“While the move is underway, there may be some temporary disruption. However, we will continue to provide our usual services throughout this period.

“From 1 July 2026, people visiting Orkney CAB should use the main entrance of Anchor Building on Bridge Street.

“You can contact us on 01856 875266 between 10am and 2pm, Monday to Friday, or by email at

bureau@orkneycab.casonline.org.uk.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make this transition.”

Connect Orkney is part of the longer-term Community Hub plans and is expected to move into the new building once it is ready.

On a temporary basis, Connect will be moving to The Life Centre to carry out their activities with the young people they support.

Young people and their families will be contacted directly about these changes.

The proposed Community Hub will be a shared space for community groups, charities, social enterprises and support services.

It will provide space for advice, support, meetings, training, activities and partnership working.

Further information on temporary location, access arrangements and any short- term service changes during the move will be shared in coming weeks.