Council hoping to ‘reinstate’ Seatter Farm

May 24, 2025 at 2:16 pm

Talks are under way to reinstate milk production at Seatter Farm in St Ola, it has been confirmed this week.

“Various works” are being carried out at the farm, which Orkney Islands councillors voted to purchase back in 1990.

After the previous tenants left Seatter, the local authority is continuing discussions with Orkney Cheese with the “long-term aim” of reviving it as a working dairy farm.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available in shops and online.

