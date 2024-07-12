Countdown begins for the 2025 Island Games

Over 60 international delegates are in the county this week to mark the occasion — travelling from as far away as Bermuda and the Falkland Islands.

Marking a milestone 40th year since the games first began, Orkney will be one of the largest multi-sport events taking place in Europe in 2025.

The week-long sporting event, next July, will see over 2,000 competitors and officials flock to the county. Hailing from 24 islands, teams will compete in 12 different sports.

Friday has been an opportunity for organisers to showcase Orkney’s facilities, vibrant atmosphere, and welcoming community it hopes will make the 2025 games uniquely Orcadian.

A three-day itinerary packed full of sporting venue tours, workshops, talks, and celebrations will be attended by delegates from over 20 islands, this week.

Orkney 2024 chairman Gordon Deans is thrilled at this opportunity to show off the “vibrant spirit and culture of Orkney.”