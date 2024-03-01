news

Damaged car on Laverock Road prompts police appeal

March 1, 2024 at 4:58 pm

Police are appealing for information, after damage was allegedly caused to a silver Ford Kuga parked on Laverock Road, Kirkwall.

Officers say the incident occurred between 5pm on Tuesday, February 20, and 7.30am on Wednesday, February 21, and that it is consistent with the car being scratched with a sharp or pointed object.

If anyone has any information about this, they can contact 101 or reach police anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Alternatively, police say that members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org.

