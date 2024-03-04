news

Orkney fishing industry “spooked” by proposed regulations

March 4, 2024 at 12:28 pm

A call out has been issued by Orkney’s Orkney Regional Inshore Fisheries Group (RIFG) chairman, Phil Bennett.

He is asking for all fisherman to contact him, after a recent meeting of the RIFG were left dissatisfied with the lack of communication from Scotland’s Marine Directorate.

Mr Bennett stressed that the industry was in a “fragile” state and proposals for a “Proposed Inshore Fisheries Improvement Roadmap,” discussed at a meeting in early February had “spooked” a lot of members.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Government, the industry and communities all have a shared interest to ensure that both Scotland’s fishing industry and our marine environment can thrive sustainably.”

The spokesperson added: “The input of stakeholders in our rural and island communities will be central to these discussions.

“We encourage them to share their views through our Regional Inshore Fisheries Group (RIFG) network”.

Mr Bennett, who has urged fishermen, “from every part of Orkney” to make contact can be reached directly, by phone: 07305 212429 or email: orkneyrifg@gmail.com

