news

Island Games nails down top sponsor

March 4, 2024 at 3:02 pm

Orkney Builders has stepped up as the largest sponsor of the 2025 Orkney Island Games, committing to contribute both monetary and a wide range of in-kind support.

The week-long Island Games, taking place in Orkney in July next year, is expected to welcome over 2,000 competitors and officials from 24 islands competing in 12 sports.

A passionate supporter of the games, Stephen Kemp, managing director of Orkney Builders and a director of Orkney Distilling, is working closely with organisers to help make Orkney’s flagship event a huge success.

Orkney Builders is set to provide a wide range of crucial support over the next 17 months to help bring the games to life, such as setting up road barriers and dormitories for the visiting competitors. Additionally, the firm has pledged a generous cash sum to the event, to help cover some of the costs associated with putting on such a large-scale event.

Stephen also has a personal interest in the games, as he supports his wife, long-distance runner Aly Kemp, who took home the bronze medal in the 10,000m race at the Guernsey Island Games last year, as she continues her training journey in the run up to race day.

Stephen has also signed up as a volunteer for the games, and is encouraging his workforce of around 85 staff across his business to do the same.

“Alongside our employees who will be taking part in the competition itself, we are keen to get as many of the team involved as possible and are encouraging them to sign up as volunteers,” he said.

“As a construction company, we have a lot of skilled resource available, such as people with excellent organisation and coordination capabilities, so their support could make a huge difference to the games.

“I went along to the Guernsey Games as a family to support Aly who was there to compete, and it was incredible to see first-hand the huge force of local volunteers coming together to support the event.

“There was always someone there to help meet the needs of visitors and athletes from across the various island groups, and I would love to see that same energy being delivered here in Orkney.”

Share this:

Tweet

