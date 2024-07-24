featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 24, 2024 at 4:03 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, fears have been expressed that Orkney could be transformed into an electrical super power station, with no benefit to the community.

At a meeting organised by the Orkney Heritage Society, it became clear that many in the community feel that the information available about proposed £440 million infrastructure developments is “not good enough.”

More inside:

NHSO makes prescription pledge to South Ronaldsay and Burray residents.

Longhope lifeboat station marks 150th anniversary.

Review under way into murder case ‘collusion’ claims.

What do with £20 million? Orkney Towns Fund starts to gather suggestions.

Memorial hopes after Sanday whale tragedy.

Major new report into island farming released.

Share this:

Tweet

