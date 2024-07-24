76th Stromness Shopping Week begins

July 24, 2024 at 1:34 pm

“As ever Stromness is leading the way — by trialing the four day week,” so said Kris Bevan, master of ceremonies, at the opening of this year’s Stromness Shopping Week.

The event which, this year, is being run from Wednesday to Saturday, was opened by guest of honour Glen McLellan and with the traditional crowning of new Shopping Week queen Zara Johnston, by last year’s queen, Leah Hamilton.

Today’s highlights include the doughnut eating competition at 2pm, the rag and bone race at 3pm, the ever popular fancy dress daft raft race at 6pm, and a junior east v west football match at the Market Green at 7pm.

