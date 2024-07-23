featured news

Damage to Burray fence prompts police appeal

July 23, 2024 at 5:41 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses to damage to a fence at Greenwell, Burray, which is believed to have been incurred between 9.30pm on Saturday, July 20, and 8.45am on Sunday.

Officers say a vehicle left the carriageway and crashed through boundary fences, damaging a gate.

The vehicle in question will have suffered significant frontal damage with the drivers side taking the brunt of the impact, loosing parts of the bumper, fog light surround, and both drivers side mudguards, according to police.

The vehicle is thought to be a silver Volkswagen Amarok from between 2011-2016.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Alternatively, people can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymous and personal information will not be shared.

Information can also be shared directly to Kirkwall Police Station.

