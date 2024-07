featured news

Coastguard called out to vessel taking on water

July 22, 2024 at 6:59 pm

Kirkwall’s RNLI lifeboat and Coastguard rescue team have been called out this evening to a vessel taking on water.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency says the teams were tasked to assist a 21m vessel at approximately 5.30pm today (Monday, July 22).

The spokeswoman confirmed that all six individuals are off the vessel and accounted for.

