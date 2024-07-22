featured news

Royal Mail deliveries impacted by ‘recent resourcing issues’

July 22, 2024 at 6:05 pm

Royal Mail has apologised to Orkney residents, after “recent resourcing issues” have impacted on its deliveries.

The distribution service will be setting up a collection point for packets and parcels in the Harray Community Centre tomorrow (Tuesday, July 23). ID is required for those wanting to collect their items.

A Royal Mail spokesman added: “We will always do our utmost to ensure letters and parcels are delivered on time.

“In Orkney, there have been recent resourcing issues that have impacted deliveries.

“We are currently recruiting both permanent staff and agency workers to assist with demand. We apologise to residents for the inconvenience.”

The spokesman added that Royal Mail is working to resolve issues in Harray and it is expected that usual service will resume this week.

