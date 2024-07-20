advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

July 20, 2024 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by Lows Orkney

Kairds Gift Shop, 40 Albert Street, Kirkwall, KW15 1HQ

Massive Price Reduction Last unique opportunity to purchase an award-winning, established and successful town-centre business and commercial premises.

New asking price for the business, offers around £70,000 plus SAV

Less than half the valuation price. With the ideally situated town-centre premises at around £200.000 (£20,000 less than valuation)

Combined asking price now only £270,000 plus SAV

Due to retirement this is a great and unique opportunity to purchase an award-winning, established, successful and profitable town-centre business and premises before possible closure in 2025.

The business has now traded successfully for over 15 years with a continuous turnover of over £230,000 per annum and has twice won the RETAS award for the best independent greeting card retailer in Scotland.

It is situated in a prime location within the main shopping area in the centre of Kirkwall. The sales area houses an extensive range of greeting cards and a wide selection of other products including a full selection of bespoke souvenirs, most of which have been designed and produced exclusively for the company, along with gift wrap, party ware, age gifts, photo frames, luggage and helium-filled balloons.

The premises are charming, well maintained and renovated to a high standard that provide outstanding and highly functional internal business accommodation consisting of all the usual necessary space, kitchen, storeroom, office, staff area and wc.

Full information and further particulars available from the business owner or Lows Solicitors – Estate Agents, 5 Broad Street, Kirkwall.

Share this:

Tweet

