Locally accessible prescriptions to continue in South Ronaldsay and Burray

July 18, 2024 at 12:04 pm

South Ronaldsay and Burray residents will continue to be able to access their prescriptions locally, NHS Orkney has confirmed, amid concerns for the future of pharmacy services there.

This comes as the health authority seeks a new medical team to run Daisy Villa, the GP practice service the two islands.

Concerns had been raised within the community, after procurement documents revealed that Daisy Villa would cease to be a “dispensing practice” when it changes hands. Some feared that this would mean a long round-trip to Kirkwall to collect prescriptions.

After an initial response by NHS Orkney did not allay these fears, a further update has been given by the authority’s head of primary care, John Daniels.

Mr Daniels said: “Sometimes there is a time and place for somewhat vague language and unfortunately that’s right now, where I need to be really careful with what I’m saying to ensure I’m not compromising the confidentiality of an ongoing procurement process.

“As you all know, it’s really important that the procurement process is successful so we can have the future of Daisy Villa in safe and capable hands and while I know that’s not a particularly helpful update, it’s all I can really say on the matter and I am committed to updating you as much as I can, when I can.

“What I can promise is that we’ll be in a position to say more come August/September but right now, we are simply discussing options with those interested in running the surgery. If there are any changes to services provided, we will of course be further engaging with the community council as previously done earlier in the year.

“Finally, I met with the Daisy Villa team yesterday and had a really positive meeting and again we’d like to reiterate we are committed to, wherever possible, seeing continuity of the services currently provided by Drs Simon and Catriona Kemp.

“This continuity includes ensuring that, regardless of dispensing arrangements, residents of South Ronaldsay and Burray will continue to be able to access their prescriptions locally.”

