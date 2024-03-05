featured news

Pregnancy and baby loss support group set up

March 5, 2024 at 1:48 pm

A support group for anyone in Orkney affected by pregnancy or baby loss has been set up — with the first meeting taking place tonight, Tuesday March 5, from 7 – 8.30pm at the St Magnus Centre.

Part of a chain of 11 similar groups across Scotland, Orkney Sands has been brought together by bereavement midwife Melissa Lindsay and Debs Crohn lost her first daughter Lucy, 30 years ago.

Pregnancy and baby loss are estimated to affect over half of adults in the UK. The Orkney group aim to work in the community, supporting bereaved families though the often lonely and isolating experience.

Debs Crohn, who understands how important it is to be able to meet with other bereaved parents, families, and friends, said: “Sands was a great source of support for me, being able to meet other people who’ve been through a similar experience.

“Knowing you’re not alone and have a safe space to share your thoughts, feelings and experiences is so important.”

Melissa Lindsay added: “Orkney Sands will provide a compassionate space within our community, providing comfort, understanding and a healing space for individuals who are navigating the profound pain of pregnancy and baby loss.”

Melissa and Debs are encouraging anyone who has been affected by any form of pregnancy or baby loss to come along to the support group meetings.

There is no need to register or sign-up, simply head along to the St Magnus Centre, Kirkwall, from 7pm until 8.30pm.

The Orkney support meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of every month going forward. More information can be found at Orkney Sands Facebook page.

