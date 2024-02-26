featured news

Dashcam appeal following dangerous driving

February 26, 2024 at 12:36 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses to alleged dangerous driving in Kirkwall around 4.15pm on Tuesday, February 13.

Officers say the incident occurred at Foreland Road, between the roundabout and the junction to the main carpark at The Balfour.

A blue Volkswagen Tiguan is understood to have driven on the wrong side of the road towards another vehicle, causing it perform an emergency stop to avoid a collision, according to police.

Officers also say that other vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid a collision taking place.

Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.

