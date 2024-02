featured news

Cover brought in for Graemsay ferry after propeller issue

February 26, 2024 at 4:48 pm

A replacement vessel has been drafted in to cover mv Graemsay after a rope became entangled in her propeller this Monday afternoon.

Orkney Ferries has advised that mv Nordic Sea is now set to cover the Graemsay and Moaness route up to and including Thursday, February 29.

