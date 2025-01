news

Delayed dispatch for this week’s edition of The Orcadian (30/01/2025)

January 29, 2025 at 3:52 pm

Delayed dispatch for this week’s edition – a number of national daily titles are also affected. Our dispatch team will be working tonight and early tomorrow morning to ensure all retailers are supplied as soon as possible. This week’s edition will be on sale from tomorrow morning (Thursday). E-edition available now from: https://orcadian.co.uk/subscriptions/

Our sincere apologies for this delay.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...