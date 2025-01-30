featured news

Moodie Treasures return to Orkney

January 30, 2025 at 2:17 pm

A collection of historical weapons described as “beyond parallel” has been returned to Orkney and is set to go on public display this spring.

Known as the “Moodie Treasures” the collection was gifted by Archduke Charles of Austria to Captain James Moodie, of Melsetter Hoy, after he helped to raise the siege of the city of Dénia, in 1707.

Consisting of several ceremonial Ottoman weapons dating back to the 1600s, a letter of commendation and a portrait, the Moodie Treasures have been donated to Orkney Museums by Captain Moodie’s descendants.

Several previous attempts to bring the treasures to Orkney before proved unsuccessful.

Nick Hewitt, team manager for culture at Orkney Islands Council, said he was “pinching himself” as specialist fine art movers brought the antiques to the county earlier this week.

Read more in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

