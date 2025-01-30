featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

January 30, 2025 at 3:26 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

An obscure neurological condition left a West Mainland woman learning how to eat and dress herself again.

Rebecca Carberry, an early years practitioner from Birsay, was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) in 2023.

This week, Rebecca has told The Orcadian how, in the time since, she has endured chronic pain, spasms and blackouts, as she has struggled to come to terms with living with the condition.

Also in this edition of the newspaper is our special eight page pull-out feature highlighting the excellent health and fitness opportunities, as well as wellbeing services, on offer in Orkney.

More inside:

£120k safety upgrade approved for Stromness Hotel.

Grainbank Mews transformation honoured.

Council hails ferry funding milestone.

Potential Orkney Museum closure slammed.

Loneliness impacting Orkney’s elderly.

Kirkwall bonfire night relocation moves welcomed.

Linkspan repairs on Marine Service’s radar.

KAOS returns with production of Evita.

Football kit appeal to aid Malawi health efforts goes live.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...