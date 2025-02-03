featured news

Mystery ‘flash’ identified? Rousay astronomer weighs in

February 3, 2025 at 4:58 pm

Did you see something strange in the sky last Friday evening? If so, you’re not alone.

Folk from across Orkney reported a strange glow or “flash” of green in the sky, with some claiming to have witnessed something falling from the heavens.

Sightings were made shortly after 5pm, amid clear skies and fading daylight, throughout the Mainland, and in the South and North Isles.

Simon Waldman was one of those to witness the mysterious phenomenon, capturing it with his dashboard camera on the outskirts of Stromness. Simon believes that it was visible in a north-easterly direction from there. In the video (above), you can see a bright object appear to fall from the sky on the righthand side of the frame. Meanwhile, a Stronsay resident said that could be seen due west of the island.

This week, a Rousay astronomer has weighed in on the unidentified “falling” object — after watching footage and reading witness reports.

“The observed phenomenon was possibly a fireball,” said John Vetterlein, who writes The Orcadian’s monthly Look to the Sky feature.

“Prevailing atmospheric conditions appear favourable for such occurrences.”

Fireballs are very bright meteors which light up the night sky, and are sometimes visible in daylight. Because of their highly luminous qualities, they can often be witnessed across a widespread area.

