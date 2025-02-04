featured news

Orkney pilot becomes Loganair’s longest serving employee

February 4, 2025 at 11:26 am

A Kirkwall man has become Loganair’s longest serving employee after marking 35 years with the airline.

Stuart Linklater first took to the skies as a passenger in an Islander aircraft in 1972. An experience that sparked a life long passion for aviation.

Joining Loganair as an eager young first officer in the 1980s Stuart would go on to fly residents and tourists to and from the Orkney Islands for more than 25 years.

Stuart now holds the position of training captain based in Kirkwall.

He said: “I only recently learned that I’ve been employed with Loganair for longer than anybody in the company which I was shocked by! I’m proud to have 37 years under my belt and I’ll definitely be around for a while yet!”

