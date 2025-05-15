featured news

Dementia researchers Orkney-bound

May 15, 2025 at 11:57 am

A series of talks on dementia research will bring a leading old age psychiatrist to Orkney, next month.

Dr Tom Russ of Edinburgh University will lead events in a visit to the county by the Neuroprogressive and Dementia Network (NDN) — the NHS clinical trials team for neuroprogressive diseases such as dementia, Parkinson’s, MND, and MS.

Dr Russ, who is the network champion for NDN will be joined by network manager Jacqui Kerr and strategic network manager Dr Emma Law, at information sessions for professionals, carers, and the wider public.

For clinicians, allied health professionals, post-diagnostic staff and other professionals working with people with a neuroprogressive disease, a session will be held on the afternoon of Monday, June 16, at Age Scotland, Kirkwall.

The session will include an update about the NDN and clinical trials, as well as information to help staff feel confident to talk to their patients about taking part in research.

For people with lived experience, carers, families and general public, general information sessions will be held on the evenins of Monday, June 16 at Kirkwall Community Centre, Tuesday, and June 17 at Stromness Community Centre.

An online session will be held in the afternoon on Tuesday, June 17, for anyone who cannot make an in-person event. To get the online link, you can email tay.ndntayside@nhs.scot

For further information, visit the NRS Neuroprogressive and Dementia Network page on Facebook.

