featured news

Designer watch stolen from Laing Street shed

April 17, 2025 at 1:11 pm

A designer watch was stolen from a property in Kirkwall, on April 1.

The timepiece, which police say has significant sentimental value, was take from a shed within a communal area outside 1 Laing Street.

The watch had been within a box, and is believed to have been removed some time between 1pm and 4.45pm.

Police have described it as a “very distinctive” limited edition Dolce and Gabbana watch, which has the company logo in the centre of a black and red face, with a snakeskin-style watch strap.

Officers are appealing for any information about the watch’s current whereabouts that would assist its return to its owner.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...