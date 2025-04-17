Designer watch stolen from Laing Street shed
A designer watch was stolen from a property in Kirkwall, on April 1.
The timepiece, which police say has significant sentimental value, was take from a shed within a communal area outside 1 Laing Street.
The watch had been within a box, and is believed to have been removed some time between 1pm and 4.45pm.
Police have described it as a “very distinctive” limited edition Dolce and Gabbana watch, which has the company logo in the centre of a black and red face, with a snakeskin-style watch strap.
Officers are appealing for any information about the watch’s current whereabouts that would assist its return to its owner.