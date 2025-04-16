In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

April 16, 2025 at 1:31 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, the urgency of Orkney Islands Council’s response to mobile phones in schools has been called into question by parent representatives, who are keen to accelerate the engagement with pupils, parents and staff on the matter.

Their calls follow a similar appeal from Orkney Islands councillor John Ross Scott, who is pushing for a blanket ban on phones in classrooms, citing parental concern and dwindling attainment levels.

Street light removals reflect tight budgets, says OIC.

Community takeover for Taversoe.

£7m Scapa quay works set to begin.

Jeweller brings fresh look to Albert Street.

How hillwalking saved a life — Kirkwall man shares inspirational story of recovery.

Doors remain closed at Stromness Hotel.

Navy surveillance ship calls in.

Livestock-worrying log launched.

Model Ts mark centenary of famous Ford trip.

Darts players bulling up for a battle.

