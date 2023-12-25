news

Doonies do the double in Christmas Ba’ games

December 25, 2023 at 5:35 pm

The Doonies have claimed their second victory of the Ba’ season, with Ewan Rendall taking home the coveted trophy.

Mr Rendall, 37, emerged triumphant from Kirkwall basin, just over four hours after the Men’s game began.

He said it was an “amazing privilege” to take home the ba’, having played the game since he was 12 years old.

The Doonies also claimed victory in the Christmas Day Boys’ Ba’.

Full coverage of the games, including photographs, in this wee’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

