news

OIC issues warning to road users after Hoy gritter breakdown

December 26, 2023 at 2:34 pm

Orkney Islands Council is warning road users in Hoy to take caution over the next couple of days, after a gritter breakdown there.

The gritting vehicle broke down after the roads in Hoy were treated this Tuesday morning, meaning that they won’t be able to get back round this evening or on Wednesday morning.

With ferry cancellations forecast, the council says it is unlikely it will be able to get another gritter out to the island by tomorrow.

Frosty conditions are expected over the next couple of days, so OIC is asking folk to “go canny and drive to the conditions”.

Share this:

Tweet

