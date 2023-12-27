news

Stormy weather continues to cause seasonal disruption

December 27, 2023 at 12:12 pm

As Storm Gerrit hits the UK in the wake of Storm Pia, Orkney is continuing to bear the brunt of winter weather disruption.

With gusts of up to 71mph forecast for this Wednesday, the county is bracing itself for bluster — and further transport cancellations.

A yellow weather warning is in force for wind.

Pentland Ferries has advised that all its sailings this Wednesday are cancelled, as too are NorthLink’s. This includes NorthLink’s freight vessels.

Sailings to and from Orkney were majorly disrupted in the run-up to Christmas, and it would appear that the approach of Hogmanay has brought further stormy weather.

Orkney Ferries is also reporting widespread cancellations on its services.

Orkney Islands Council is also advising of some disruption to waste services as a result of the weather. Folk in Shapinsay and Westray will not be getting their collections this Wednesday due to ferry cancellations. Teams are now booked to come out on Thursday to Shapinsay and on Friday to Westray.

The roads team is also advising of disruption at the Churchill Barriers, which were closed on Wednesday morning due to the stormy weather.

Share this:

Tweet

