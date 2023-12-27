OIC issues advice amid Eday power cut
Homes in Eday are currently without power and are unlikely to be reconnected till tomorrow.
This is according to Orkney Islands Council, which has urged folk to check-in on loved ones who might be impacted by the power cut — if it is safe to do so.
Emergency services on the island — firefighters and local nurse — are set to check on those on the vulnerable list.
Some properties in South Ronaldsay are also experiencing a power cut. SSEN advises that it is awaiting an update from engineers on this outage.