Dredger ‘devastation’ condemned by scallop divers

November 1, 2024 at 9:44 am

A spate of scallop dredging is “devastating” Orkney’s seabed, leaving a “barren wasteland” in its place, and “taking away Orkney’s good name” for prized hand-dived shellfish.

This is according to three men who have, between then, over 80 years in the business, which produces some of the most prized scallops in the world.

The trio have spoken to The Orcadian following a report in The Ferret about an incidence of alleged illegal dredging, in July, being investigated.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said this week: “This is a live investigation, and therefore we are unable to comment further.”

But for those who have spoken to the newspaper, the real concern is about damage which is being done entirely legally because, according to the charity Open Seas, dredging is permitted in 95 per cent of Scotland’s inshore areas.

