Orkney Oysters shines in national shellfish contest

October 31, 2024 at 10:49 am

An Orkney shellfish producer sells the best Pacific Oysters in Scotland, according to a judging panel of industry experts.

Swein Thomson of Orkney Oysters has claimed a major prize at the annual Best Scottish Shellfish competition, which took place in Oban last week.

The Hoy-based company was judged to have the Best Pacific Oyster in a competition which saw 18 producers from all over Scotland present their rock oysters, native oysters and mussels for judging on taste, appearance and quality.

