In this week’s The Orcadian

October 30, 2024 at 2:11 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page is the story of a Kirkwall resident who suffered a stroke last year and has been left wondering if his condition is worse now than it ever needed to be, after a four hour wait for appropriate medical attention.

We also report on the concerns of three people who say that a spate of scallop dredging is “devastating” Orkney’s seabed, leaving a “barren wasteland” in its place, and “taking away Orkney’s good name” for prized, hand-dived shellfish.

Kirkwall bonfire night plans unveiled.

Historic cottages to be demolished.

Man found guilty in indecent images trial.

Administration extended as OFS debts to remain unpaid.

‘Exciting time’ for Kirkwall high street, as jewellery shop plans approved.

Calf show triumph for Sebay View.

Two pages of fantastic photos from Orktoberfest success.

Orkney Athletic and Running Club manager honoured with award.

