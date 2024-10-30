×

news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page is the story of a Kirkwall resident who suffered a stroke last year and has been left wondering if his condition is worse now than it ever needed to be, after a four hour wait for appropriate medical attention.

We also report on the concerns of three people who say that a spate of scallop dredging is “devastating” Orkney’s seabed, leaving a “barren wasteland” in its place, and “taking away Orkney’s good name” for prized, hand-dived shellfish.

More inside:

  • Kirkwall bonfire night plans unveiled.
  • Historic cottages to be demolished.
  • Man found guilty in indecent images trial.
  • Administration extended as OFS debts to remain unpaid.
  • ‘Exciting time’ for Kirkwall high street, as jewellery shop plans approved.
  • Calf show triumph for Sebay View.
  • Two pages of fantastic photos from Orktoberfest success.
  • Orkney Athletic and Running Club manager honoured with award.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.