Orkney in 100 Objects No. 6

October 29, 2024 at 5:21 pm

In this Thursday’s edition of The Orcadian, we continue our feature, in partnership with Orkney Museums, Orkney in 100 Objects.

The staff at Orkney Museums retell our islands history through the objects in their extensive collection.

Ranging from the mundane to the spectacular, the domestic to the industrial, these objects will offer a unique insight into the lives of those who have called Orkney home.

This week we discover that this emblem of military might was once used as a tent by Deerness children…

